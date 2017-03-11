Track: Boyd wins 4×400

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

The Boyd quartet of Colton Lawson, Manny Garcia, Tyler Morris and Caleb Rodriguez wrapped up their home meet with a victory in the 4×400 Thursday.

The relay turned in a 3:36.11 to win the event.

Boyd finished third at the meet with 109 points. Henrietta tallied 121 and Godley 110.

Rodriguez also won the 200 in 23.62.

Lawson ran to victory in the 800 in 2:07.56.

Connor Richardson captured the 1,600 and 3,200. He ran 5:05.76 in the 1,600 and 11:04.71 in the 3,200.

Paradise’s Wyatt Reeves won the pole vault, clearing 10-6.

PARADISE CLAIMS MEET TITLE

Winning two of the three relays, the Paradise Lady Panthers captured the meet title at the Boyd Invitational Thursday.

The 4×200 squad of Addy Ford, Hunter Rogers, Lexi Stapleton and Kyndel Beck won in 1:54.9.

Maddie Mitschke, Rogers, Stapleton and Kaycee Martin ran 4:23.12 to win the 4×400.

Lauren Heywood added a gold medal in the 100 for Paradise in 13.92. Megan Heywood finished second in 14.01.

Alvord’s Christina Thomas won the discus with a throw of 99-6.

Boyd’s Lindsey Thorpe took first in the shot put with a toss of 38-2.

BOYS RESULTS

Team: 1. Henrietta 121, 2. Godley 110, 3. Boyd 109, 4. Paradise 70, 5. Grapevine Faith 64, 6. Bowie 55, 7. Ponder 31, 8. Nocona 22, 9. Victory Baptist 5, 6. Chico 4, 11. Alvord 2.

Long jump: 2. Conner Snell, Paradise, 19-10.75; 4. Brent Beggs, Paradise, 19-4; 6. Caleb Rodriguez, Boyd, 19-0.5

Shot put: 4. Alex Silva, Boyd, 41-1.5

Pole vault: 1. Wyatt Reeves, Paradise, 10-6

200: 1. Caleb Rodriguez, Boyd, 23.62

400: 4. Reggie Contreras, Paradise, 54.97

800; 1. Colton Lawson, Boyd, 2:07.56; 3. Manny Garcia, Boyd, 2:09.71; 4. Matthew Eison, Paradise, 2:10.77

1,600: 1. Connor Richardson, Boyd, 5:05.76; 2. Tristan Lemasters, Boyd, 5:06.53; 3. Matthew Eison, Paradise, 5:09.51

3,200: 1. Connor Richardson, Boyd, 11:04.71; 2. Tristan Lemasters, Boyd, 11:05.69; 3. Michael Fahlin, Boyd, 11:22.05

110 hurdles: 4. Angus Pace, Paradise, 17.01

300 hurdles: 3. Bohner Brackeen, Paradise, 43.35; 4. Eric Martinez, Chico, 45.54

4×100: 4. Paradise, 45.04; 5. Boyd, 46.35

4×200: 3. Boyd, 1:34.89; 5. Paradise, 1:37.84; 6. Alvord, 1:42.32

4×400: 1. Boyd, 3:36.11; 3. Paradise, 3:38.51

GIRLS RESULTS

Team: 1. Paradise 122, 2. Godley 99, 3. Bowie 96, 4. Henrietta 83, 5. Alvord 53, 5. Nocona 53, 7. Boyd 43, 8. Chico 42, 9. Ponder 26

Long jump: 4. Macie Dickerson, Alvord, 15-2

High jump: 3. Jacey Cate, Boyd, 5-1; 4. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 4-8.1; 6. Hunter Rogers, Paradise, 4-8

Triple jump: 4. Karissa Woodall, Alvord, 32-4.5; 5. Maggie Wicks, Alvord, 30-3.25

Discus: 1. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 99-6; 4. Lindsey Thorpe, Boyd, 87-8

Pole vault: 3. Haley Pollard, Chico, 7-2; 4. Kristain Bowen, Boyd, 7-0

Shot put: 1. Lindsey Thorpe, Boyd, 38-2; 3. Danae Meadows, Paradise, 31-4.5

100: 1. Lauren Heywood, Paradise, 13.92; 2. Megan Heywood, Paradise, 14.01; 4. Brittany Burton, Alvord, 14.24; 5. Lexi Stapleton, Paradise, 14.3

200: 2. Lauren Heywood, Paradise, 28.3; 3. Addyson Ford, Paradise, 28.47; 4. Britton Petty, Chico, 29.72

400: 4. Megan Heywood, Paradise, 1:04.99; 6. Maddie Mitschke, Paradise, 1:05.72

800: 3. Kristain Bowen, Boyd, 2:35.07; 5. Kaycee Martin, Paradise, 2:38.23; 6. Hannah Pearson, Paradise, 2:41.87

1,600: 3. Hannah Pearson, Paradise, 6:05.74; 5. Cazet Carpenter, Alvord, 6:24.95; 6. Emerson Adams, Paradise, 6:25.01

3,200: 3. Allyson Black, Paradise, 14:37.65; 4. Emerson Adams, Paradise, 14:38.25; 5. Abbey Bloomer, Alvord, 14:55.17

100 hurdles: 2. Brittney Parrish, Alvord, 18.28; 3. Maggie Wicks, Alvord, 18.35; 5. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 18.68

300 hurdles: 2. Whitney Renfro, Chico, 51.44; 4. Brittney Parrish, Alvord, 53.88; 6. Mia Bounds, Boyd, 55.34

4×100: 2. Paradise, 53.65; 5. Boyd, 55.13; 6. Alvord, 55.69

4×200: 1. Paradise, 1:54.9; 3. Chico, 1:55.79; 5. Boyd, 1:58.43

4×400: 1. Paradise, 4:23.12; 3. Chico, 4:26.93; 5. Boyd, 4:39.23