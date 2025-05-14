Track: Boyd goes the distance to capture 8-3A crown

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 15, 2017

Heading into the 1,600, the Boyd Yellowjackets found themselves in a tight race for the 8-3A title.

After giving the Yellowjackets a strong start to the meet in the 3,200, distance runners Connor Richardson and Tristan Lemasters helped serve as closers to sealing the crown with a strong performance in the 1,600.

Richardson won the race in 4:49.21 with Lemasters taking third in 4:54.73. The 14 points coupled with a second-place finish in the 4×400 by the quartet of Colton Lawson, Manny Garcia, Tyler Morris and Caleb Rodriguez put Boyd over the top.

Boyd finished with 112.5 points – beating City View by eight points and Henrietta by 9.5.

“Everyone pulled together to get this done,” said Boyd coach John Basting. “It was total team effort.

“The distance guys ran really well. We did it when we needed to and battled the whole way.”

The Yellowjackets tallied 52 points in the middle and long distance events.

Richardson, Lemasters and Gauge Fahlin swept the top three spots in the 3,200. In the 800, Manny Garcia outslugged a loaded field to win in 2:07.69. Colton Lawson took fourth in 2:08.37 to advance to area.

“Manny was in the race the whole time and won it at the line,” Basting said.

Boyd’s 4×200 of James Gaught, Lawson, Morris and Rodriguez advanced, finishing fourth in 1:33.85.

Rodriguez finished second in the 200 in 23.26.

LADY PANTHERS TAKE SECOND

The Paradise Lady Panthers made a charge Thursday but couldn’t catch Holliday for the 8-3A title.

Paradise took second with 107 points. Holliday won with 137.

“We gave Holliday a run,” said Paradise coach Johna Ford. “My little young ones ran good.”

Paradise advanced all three relays to the area meet. The 4×100 of Kyndel Beck, Lauren Heywood, Maddie Mitschke and Addyson Ford took third in 52.59. The 4×200 of Ford, Hunter Rogers, Heywood and Beck finished second in 1:50.94 – cutting three seconds off their best time. The 4×400 of Maddie Mitschke, Rogers, Lexi Stapleton and Kaycee Martin improved its time by 10 seconds to take second with a 4:14.88.

Martin won the 800 in 2:30.

Megan Heywood finished second in the 100 in 13.31 with Lauren Heywood taking third in 13.37.

DISTRICT 8-3A CHAMPIONSHIPS AT JACKSBORO HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS

Team: 1. Holliday 137; 2. Paradise 107; 3. Bowie 87; 4. Wichita Falls City View 76; 5. Henrietta 71; 6. Boyd 63; 7. Jacksboro 56; 8. Nocona 22

Shot put: 1. Lindsey Thorpe, Boyd, 36-09

Discus: 2. Lindsey Thorpe, Boyd, 100-08

High jump: 1. Jacey Cate, Boyd, 5-02; 3. Hunter Rogers, Paradise, 4-10; 4. Tadem Brown, Paradise, 4-08

Pole vault: 3. Kristain Bowen, Boyd, J7-06; 5. Abby Taylor, Boyd, J7-06

Long jump: 5. Megan Terry, Boyd, 14-05.25

Triple jump: 4. Lexi Stapleton, Paradise, 32-06.50

3200: 6. Hannah Pearson, Paradise, 13:09.18

4×100: 3. Paradise (Kyndel Beck, Lauren Heywood, Maddie Mitschke, Addyson Ford), 52.59; 5. Boyd (Georgie Tullos, Logan Heard, Larrin Maxwell, Lindsey Thorpe), 54.02

800: 1. Kaycee Martin, Paradise, 2:30; 5. Kristain Bowen, Boyd, 2:30.97; 6. Hannah Pearson, Paradise, 2:35.73

110 hurdles: 3. Mia Bounds, Boyd, 17.92; 4. Abby Taylor, Boyd, 18.12; 7. Keely Winters, Paradise, 18.71

100: 2. Megan Heywood, Paradise, 13.31; 3. Lauren Heywood, Paradise, 13.37

4×200: 2. Paradise (Addyson Ford, Hunter Rogers, Megan Heywood, Kyndel Beck), 1:50.94

400: 3. Maddie Mitschke, Paradise, 1:04.27; 4. Kaycee Martin, Paradise, 1:04.79

300 hurdles: 3. Abby Taylor, Boyd, 54.27; 4. Keely Winters, Paradise, 54.93; 6. Mia Bounds, Boyd, 57.55

200: 3. Megan Heywood, Paradise, 28.27; 5. Lauren Heywood, Paradise, 28.53; 6. Lexi Stapleton, Paradise, 28.88

4×400: 2. Paradise (Maddie Mitschke, Hunter Rogers, Lexi Stapleton, Kaycee Martin), 4:14.88; 6. Boyd (Georgie Tullos, Mia Bounds, Kristain Bowen, Logan Heard), 4:42.07

BOYS

Team: 1. Boyd 112.5; 2. Wichita Falls City View 104.5; 3. Henrietta 103; 4. Paradise 86; 4. Bowie 86; 6. Holliday 52; 7. Jacksboro 50; 8. Nocona 26

Shot put: 4. Alejandro Silva, Boyd, 42-11

High jump: 5. Bohner Brackeen, Paradise, 5-10; 6. Blake Rodgers, Boyd, 5-06

Pole vault: 1. Robert Barber, Boyd, 10-00; 2. Wyatt Reeves, Paradise, J10-00; 5. Brady Vanover, Boyd, 8-06

Long jump: 4. Caleb Rodriguez, Boyd, 18-05.5; 5. Brent Beggs, Paradise, 18-04.25

Triple jump: 2. Connor Snell, Paradise, 41-06.50; 4. Patrick Dorado, Paradise, 40-01.50

3200: 1. Connor Richardson, Boyd, 10:41.12; 2. Tristan Lemasters, Boyd, 10:47.45; 3. Michael Fahlin, Boyd, 10:55.03; 4. Matthew Eisen, Paradise, 10:57.52; 7. Jacoby Isaacs, Paradise, 11:54.39

4×100: 4. Paradise (Reggie Contreras, Tristan Sims, Patrick Dorado, Connor Snell), 45.54; 5. Boyd (Russell Jones, Tyler Morris, Wyatt Walker, James Gaught), 46.16

800: 1. Emmanuel Garcia, Boyd, 2:07.69; 4. Colton Lawson, Boyd, 2:08.37

110 hurdles: 3. Angus Pace, Paradise, 16.14; 4. Bohner Brackeen, Paradise, 16.45; Brady Vanover, Boyd, 18.32

100: 5. James Gaught, Boyd, 11.71

4×200: 4. Boyd (James Gaught, Colton Lawson, Tyler Morris, Caleb Rodriguez), 1:33.85; 5. Paradise (Ty Valentine, Bohner Brackeen, Patrick Dorado, Connor Snell), 1:35.52

400: 3. Reggie Contreras, Paradise, 53.89; Camron Chasteen, Paradise, 57.01

300 hurdles: 2. Angus Pace, Paradise, 42.49; 3. Bohner Brackeen, Paradise, 43.14; 8. Brady Vanover, Boyd, 45.82

200: 2. Caleb Rodriguez, Boyd, 23.82; 7. Brent Beggs, Paradise, 25.16; 8. Connor Snell, Paradise, 25.40

1600: 1. Connor Richardson, Boyd, 4:49.21; 2. Matthew Eisen, Paradise, 4:50.37; 3. Tristan Lemasters, Boyd, 4:54.73

4×400: 2. Boyd (Colton Lawson, Emmanuel Garcia, Tyler Morris, Caleb Rodriguez), 3:34.24; 4. Paradise (Reggie Contreras, Ty Valentine, Patrick Dorado, Angus Pace), 3:37.25