Track: Alvord sweeps 100 hurdles

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 15, 2017

The Alvord Lady Bulldogs swept the medal stand in the 100 hurdles Thursday at the 11-2A meet in Alvord.

Christina Thomas won the race in 16.77, narrowing out Brittney Parrish in 16.78. Maggie Wicks took third in 17.63.

Chico’s Whitney Renfro won the 300 hurdles in 50.21.

PALMER WINS HIGH JUMP

Alvord senior Tristen Palmer cleared 5-10 Thursday to bring home the gold medal in the high jump at the District 11-2A meet.

Palmer beat Perrin’s Sammy Hernandez by 4 inches.

Alvord’s Colton Parker won the 400 in 54.99.

Chico’s Erick Martinez captured the gold medals in the 110 and 300 hurdles. He won the 110s in 17.84 and followed it with a 44.73 in the 300s.

DISTRICT 11-2A CHAMPIONSHIPS AT ALVORD HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS

Shot put: 4. Allison Ricketts, Alvord, 27-5

Discus: 2. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 81-1.75; 3. Miranda Smith, Alvord, 77-0.5; 6. Makala Martin, Alvord, 73-9.75

High jump: 1. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 4-10; 4. Jessica Byers, Chico, 4-4

Long jump: 2. Brittany Burton, Alvord, 15-9.5

Pole vault: 1. Ember Flack, Chico, 9; 2. Haley Pollard, Chico, 7-6

Triple jump: 2. Karissa Woodall, Alvord, 33-3.5; 5. Rami Fritz, Alvord, 31; 6. Maggie Wicks, Alvord, 30-7

3200: 4. Abbey Bloomer, Alvord, 13:55.69

4×100: 3. Alvord (Karissa Woodall, Christina Thomas, Macie Dickerson, Brittany Burton), 52.83; 4. Chico (Marilyn Amador, Raven Leal, Britton Petty, Kiley Marburger), 53.57

800: 5. Mikayla Cox, Alvord, 2:46.89

110 hurdles: 1. Christina Thomas, Alvord, 16.77; Brittney Parrish, Alvord, 16.78; 3. Maggie Wicks, Alvord, 17.63

100: 3. Brittany Burton, Alvord, 13.45; 5. Macie Dickerson, Alvord, 13.55

4×200: 2. Chico (Whitney Renfro, Adafne Chavez, Marilyn Amador, Britton Petty), 1:54.49; 3. Alvord (Karissa Woodall, Christina Thomas, Macie Dickerson, Mikayla Cox), 1:59.98

400: 3. Adafne Chavez, Chico, 1:04.83

300 hurdles: 1. Whitney Renfro, Chico, 50.21; 3. Brittney Parrish, Alvord, 53.34

200: 5. Marilyn Amador, Chico, 28.63

1600: 6. Abbey Bloomer, Alvord, 6:38.33

4×400: 2. Chico (Adafne Chavez, Britton Petty, Kiley Marburger, Whitney Renfro), 4:27.95

BOYS

Shot put: 4. Blake Martin, Alvord, 36-2; 5. Cason Rangel, Alvord, 35-8; 6. Dain Warnick, Alvord, 35-6

Discus: 3. Blake Martin, Alvord, 106-11.5; 6. Dain Warnick, Alvord, 99-6.5

High jump: 1. Tristan Palmer, Alvord, 5-10; 3. Tanner Richey, Alvord, 5-6

Long jump: 2. Clayton Machal, Alvord, 19-1; 4. Tanner Richey, Alvord, 18-5

Triple jump: 3. Clayton Machal, Alvord, 39-7

3200: 3. Alex Vargas, Alvord, 12:53.26; 4. Kyler Russell, Alvord, 13:18.58

4×100: 2. Alvord (Ransom Klein, Tanner Richey, Shea Buckaloo, Clayton Machal), 46.08

800: 5. Cody Putnam, Alvord, 2:17.14

110 hurdles: 1. Erick Martinez, Chico, 17.84; 4. Hunter Waggoner, Alvord, 21.29

100: 3. Tanner Richey, Alvord, 11.73

4×200: 3. Alvord (Ransom Klein, Tanner Richey, Shea Buckaloo, Clayton Machal), 1:39.79

400: 1. Colton Parker, Alvord, 54.99; 3. Tanner Baker, Alvord, 1:01.25

300 hurdles: 1. Erick Martinez, Chico, 44.73; 4. Hunter Waggoner, Alvord, 49.07; 5. William Martin, Alvord, 55.49

200: 6. Shea Buckaloo, Alvord, 26.10

1600: 5. Cody Putnam, Alvord, 5:33.21; 7. Alex Vargas, Alvord, 5:58.78

4×400: 3. Alvord (Ransom Klein, Colton Parker, Clayton Machal, Karson Parker), 3:52.73