Three Wise teams aim for district titles

By Richard Greene | Published Monday, February 13, 2014

Three Wise County teams head into the final game of the regular season Tuesday night with chances to secure district titles and top playoff seeds.

The Decatur Eagles head into the 9-4A finale tied for the top spot with Argyle at 8-1. Decatur takes on Sanger, and Argyle battles Krum. If both win, they will be co-champs and would either flip a coin or play for the top playoff seed out of the league. No decision has been reached on what the two schools will do. Decatur coach Drew Coffman said they will visit after Tuesday’s results.

Bridgeport has secured the No. 3 seed out of the district. The Bulls close the regular season at home against Gainesville. The Bulls will play Dallas Carter in bi-district.

In 6-5A, the Northwest Texans (27-5, 12-1) could capture the outright league crown with a victory over Brewer, who is one game back of the Texans and tied with Chisholm Trail. As the No. 1 seed, Northwest would face 5-5A’s fourth-place team Sherman in bi-district.

If Brewer beats Northwest and Chisholm Trail takes down Azle, there would be a three-way tie. Northwest coach Mike Hatch said the schools would decide Wednesday how to break the tie.

In 21-A, Slidell (20-9, 10-1) and Forestburg will play a winner-take-all game Tuesday at Forestburg. After the Longhorns have dropped two in a row, the Greyhounds have moved to the top of the league. But having lost the first meeting Jan. 20, the Greyhounds must beat Forestburg to capture the district title.