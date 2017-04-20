Thorpe wins area crown in shot put

By Richard Greene | Published Thursday, April 20, 2017

On her first throw of the day Thursday, Lindsey Thorpe sealed the 7/8-3A area title in the shot put and a fourth trip to regionals.



Thorpe landed a meet-best toss of 37-10.25 in her first trip to the ring.

“It’s always the first one,” Thorpe said. “The excitement and adrenaline gets you.”

After taking over first place with her first throw, Thorpe had to wait out the competition. Alexus Roberson of Breckenridge came within three inches with a throw of 37-7.

“The Breckenridge girl was inching up there. She had me on edge,” Thorpe said.

Thorpe returns to regionals where she finished as a bronze medalist the past two years — a spot away from advancing to state.

“It’s been third and third. Hopefully things change this year,” Thorpe said.

The recent Paris Junior College basketball signee said she’s been working on her technique on shot put now she’s finished visiting colleges. She plans to continue her training into regionals.

“I’ll hit the weight room in the morning,” Thorpe said. “I have to get quicker and more explosive.”

Cate ties school record

Jacey Cate established the Boyd High School girls record in the high jump last spring, clearing 5-4.

Thursday, Cate tied her own record to capture the 7/8-3A area title in the event and earn her first trip to regionals.

“I’m super excited. I’ve worked super hard to get this level of achievement,” Cate said.

Cate cleared 5-4 on her second attempt to give her the victory. Second-place Addy Cook of Bowie made it over 5-2.



“I’ve been working super hard [in recent weeks],” Cate said. “At the beginning of the year, I was out a few weeks with a hurt knee.”

Cate made three attempts at 5-5.

“On my second attempt I got over and hit it with my ankle,” Cate said.

Rodriguez takes silver in 200

Caleb Rodriguez didn’t get the start he was looking for in the 200. He made up for it on the coming out of the curve to sprint his way to a silver medal in 23.16.

Holliday’s Justin Jones won in 22.81.

“It wasn’t a good start,” Rodriguez said. “Out of the curve and into the straightaway I started to catch up.”

Rodriguez made it to regionals last year as a freshman in the 4×200. He didn’t run the 200, but switched from the 400 to the event this year.

“It gives me more rest after the 4×200,” he said. “Last year, I went straight from the 4×200 to the 400.”

Eisen uses late charge to get medal

After falling back to fourth place over the third lap, Paradise’s Matthew Eisen showed he still had a little left in the tank over the final 200 meters of the 1,600 Thursday.

Eisen made a late kick to move up a spot onto the medal stand. Eisen finished third in 4:48.44.

“Right before the final lap, I could see the Cisco kid going and I had to break with him,” he said. “I started to speed up and take off from there. I passed the Millsap kid.”

Cisco’s Kolby Conring made a big sprint to go from fourth to first in the final lap, winning the race in 4:45.19.

Pester’s Brice Hardin, who set a quick early pace, took second.

Eisen will join both at regionals.

“I didn’t expect it,” Eisen said. “It showed I had a chance and I took advantage of it.”

Boyd closes with medal

Colton Lawson and Manny Garcia opened with strong legs for the Boyd Yellowjackets in the 4×400 before the baton came to Tyler Morris.

Morris held in to make the handoff to the area 200 runnerup Caleb Rodriguez, who brought home a bronze medal for the Yellowjackets in 3:29.48.

“[Tyler] got me in a good enough place to pass [the Cisco runner] in third,” Rodriguez said. “I felt good running. A little before the 200, I passed him and I knew I could hold him off.”

Morris closed his 400 with a strong kick.

“I knew we were playing catchup. I saw a guy coming on and in the last 100, I was trying to run with him to get Caleb the baton first,” Morris said.