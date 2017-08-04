Texans start strong during time trial

By Richard Greene | Published Friday, August 4, 2017

Jacob Webster and his Northwest teammates got a taste of the state meet last year.

The Northwest junior and the Texans now want another serving.

“[Getting back to state] is our No. 1 priority,” Webster said Friday at the team’s time trial.

Webster turned in the team’s top time in the mile and one-half trial around the Pike Middle School campus. He ran a 7:46, which Northwest coach Josh Allen pointed out was faster than his split at the same distance during the Greenhill Six-Mile relay last August.

The time trial wrapped up the opening week of mandatory workouts for the boys and girls teams.

“It was a good effort today,” Allen said. “There’s still a long ways to go. I like where we are at. We treated this first week as a training camp. It was good to see them increase the level of intensity.”

Along with Webster, the Texans return Joseph Thomas and Carson Hughes from the team that finished 12th in the state 5A race last November in Round Rock.

“As a team, they could end up better. Our top three guys are solid,” Allen said. “We could do something at state. It’s about the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh runners. That makes or breaks the season.

Webster said they are working on running as a pack.

“We’re trying to get everyone to group up,” he said.

Taylor Esquivel turned in the top girls time of 10:05.

“It was a good start,” Allen said. “She’s really come on strong.”