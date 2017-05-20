Terrell, Eagles take down Sanger to win series

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Jaxon Terrell found out he would be getting the ball shortly before the start of the third and deciding game Saturday.

“I wasn’t for sure I’d be pitching when the day started. Coach told me right before the game,” Terrell explained. “I knew I had to get ready. I talked to my bullpen catcher, Ty Watson, and we worked on my pitches and locations.”

Once on the mound, the Decatur senior proved unflappable. Pitching out of numerous jams and scattering 11 hits over seven innings, Terrell kept Sanger from putting together a big inning in the 7-3 victory to clinch the 4A Region II quarterfinal series at Argyle.

“It the best game, I’ve pitched so far,” Terrell said. “It’s been a heck of a ride, especially for a my senior year.

“It was complicated at times, but we pushed through it. My defense was backing me up the whole time. They were awesome.”

With the 2-1 series victory, Decatur (26-10) moves on to the region semifinals to play Gilmer. Decatur took three of five games from its 9-4A rival Sanger this season.

“What a series! Sanger is heck of a team,” said Decatur coach Brian Tickell. “We beat a quality team.”

Terrell allowed three runs — two earned — on 11 hits with a walk and hit batter. He struck out 10, including getting the third and fourth hitters in the Sanger lineup — Katz Higa and Griffyn Welborn — a combined six times.

“I knew when their big hitters came up, I couldn’t leave anything in the zone,” Terrell said. “My silder and curve ball were really good today. I had some pretty good movement on them, and they were working how I wanted them to.”

Terrell got strikeouts with a runner at third to end the third and fifth innings. Sanger was 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

“What a great job of bearing down. That was all heart,” Tickell said. “They’d get runners in scoring position and did not affect him one bit. He stayed positive, kept pounding the zone and let his defense play behind him. I’m so proud of the young man.”

Decatur made two errors behind Terrell. One in the seventh helped Sanger load the bases and get the tying run to the on-deck circle. But Terrell pitched around it, allowing a run on an infield single before getting a groundout to Eddie Fernandez to end the game.

Offensively, Decatur made the most of its opportunities with the help of five Sanger errors. After Sanger tied the game in the top of the fourth, the Eagles plated four runs in the bottom of the frame on three hit batters, a walk and two infield errors.

Decatur added an insurance run in the fifth with Alec Uselton scoring after two more Sanger errors.

“Putting pressure on the defense is the main thing,” said Decatur senior shortstop Derek Potts, who was 2-for-3 and brought home a run when hit by a pitch. “They made a couple of costly errors. All we can do is put the ball in play and hope for the best.”

Decatur stranded seven runners, including leaving the bases loaded in the opening inning.

“As a coach that’s discouraging, but the team was confident they were going to score runs,” Tickell said.