Tennis: Ruling the court – Slidell’s Coston wins region title, qualifies for state

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Stone Coston knows the ups and downs and the strange bounces the ball will take on the tennis court that tests the patience of the best players.

“There’s more bad days than good days,” Coston said.

The most challenging days have not stopped Coston this spring. The Slidell junior won the Class A Region III title April 18 at Whitney High School. He will advance to the University Interscholastic League tennis championships May 18 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center at Texas A&M in College Station.

Coston swept through the regional tournament unchallenged and won the region final 6-0, 6-2.

“I played pretty good. I didn’t have that much competition,” Coston said.

“My serve was on point.”

The region tournament followed what has been a dominating season for Coston. He’s dropped just one match this year, which came at a tournament in Boswell. Other than that loss, he’s not dropped more than three games in a set.

He’s been playing for the past five years and spends several hours per week practicing at the University of North Texas. He also plays doubles in events outside of school with Liberty Christian’s Trevor Vaccaro.

“I was moving from sport to sport, but tennis is what I stuck with the longest,” Coston said. “I play outside of school every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. I play about seven hours per week.”

What’s kept him playing is the thrill of the competition.

“I like the pressure it applies on you to do good,” Coston said. “It’s fast paced.”

His strong serve and ability to cover the court has helped him take down opponents.

“I use my serve to be aggressive,” he said.

The mental aspect of the game is the area that he said presents the biggest challenge.

“It’s forgetting about points lost or mistakes and moving on,” Coston said.

Though he’s enjoyed a lot of success this season playing singles, he’s expressed interest in playing doubles or mixed doubles next year. But that decision will come later. Now, he’s focused on the task at hand and trying to capture a state title.

“I have a fair chance of going far. I don’t know what the competition will be like,” Coston said.

There’s a month-long break between regionals and the state meet. While giving him extra practice time, he’s not a fan of the long wait.

“I’d rather get to it,” Coston said.

But if it ends in a state title, it’ll be worth the wait.

“It’d be a big achievement,” Coston said.

And make for a really good day on the court.