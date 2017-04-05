Tennis: New racket – Hakenberg takes up new sport in new country

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Half a world away, Simon Hakenberg grew up playing table tennis in his native Germany.

Coming to America to study, the foreign exchange student figured his athletic career was on hold until he returned. Then one day in anatomy class his teacher and tennis coach Brian Blair broached the subject of picking up a tennis racket.

“I’d never thought of playing tennis,” Hakenberg said. “I’d played on holidays but never really against anyone who had really played before.”

Making a quick transition from the table to the court, Hakenberg will head into Thursday’s District 9-4A tournament at the Golfield Tennis Center in Denton with partner Nate Longino as the Decatur’s top boys doubles team.

The pair is coming off finishing fourth at the TCU/Springtown Tournament.

“These guys have gotten better each week,” Blair said. “Nate was without a partner, and we moved Simon from singles to play with him. They got third the tournament before last and then fourth at TCU.”

While both sports feature a racket of sorts, Hackenberg points out there are drastic differences in tennis and table tennis.

“In tennis, the ball is heavier and you have to have a lot more power,” Hackenberg said. “In table tennis, you need faster reactions.”

When he first came out for the team, Hakenberg tried singles. Blair said the transition and learning how to cover the entire court as opposed to playing a corner in table tennis was tough for him.

“We also had to get him to use his backhand,” Blair added.

Hackenberg then moved to playing doubles, which was a natural fit.

“I like doubles more because there’s a lot more action, and it’s quicker,” Hackenberg explained. “The court is bigger, and you can play more aggressive. I also play with one of the better guys on the team, and that’s great.”

Along with finding a new sport, Hakenberg has made himself at home in Decatur since arriving in September.

“I enjoy it very much. I almost don’t want to go back,” Hakenberg said. “It’s more relaxed here, and the people are open here. You talk to everyone.”

The 17-year-old will return to Germany in June. He hopes to return to North Texas to study in college and possibly pick up playing tennis again with his partner Longino.