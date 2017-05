By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Slidell, Slidell Tennis, Tennis

Stone Coston is bringing a silver medal back to Slidell.

Slidell junior reached the Class A state title match before falling to defending champion Dominic Gibson in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0, in the University Interscholastic League tennis championships.

Coston breezed through his first two matches at the George Mitchell Tennis Center at Texas A&M in College Station. Coston beat Max Grohman 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Coston took down Runge’s Josiah DeLosSantos 6-3, 6-1.