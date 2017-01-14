Swimming: Relays steal the show in dual meet

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

The Decatur girls won all three relays Tuesday in their dual meet with The Colony.

Jennifer Morehart, Bleu Davis, Allie Blevins and Elizabeth Rowden won the 200 freestyle by 11 seconds, swimming 1:50.47.

Blevins, Morehart and Elizabeth Rowden teamed with Milly Rowden to swim a 4:10.21 to win the 400 freestyle.

In the 200 medley relay, Milly Rowden, Morehart, Blevins and Elizabeth Rowden turned in a 2:06.26 for the win.

Elizabeth Rowden won the 200 individual medley in 2:30.87.

Davis took first in the 100 freestyle in 1:05.54.

Milly Rowden garnered first in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.47. Morehart finished the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.95 for the victory.

Decatur will swim in the Wichita Falls Dual Saturday as their final tune-up for the District 6-5A meet Jan. 21 in Keller.

GIRLS RESULTS

200 medley relay: 1. Decatur A (Milly Rowden, Jennifer Morehart, Allie Blevins, Elizabeth Rowden), 2:06.26; 3. Decatur B (Caraline Cowdrey, Bleu Davis, Madelyn McCloud, Claire Mallory), 2:18.39

200 freestyle: 2. Payten Tynsky, 2:35.92

200 individual medley: 1. Elizabeth Rowden, 2:30.87

50 freestyle: 3. Claire Mallory, 29.96; 5. Caraline Cowdrey, 32.47; 8. Irene Lopez, 36.92; 9. Breeane Hooten, 38.47; 10. Catelynn Black, 38.6; 12. Corrinn Prechter, 42.11; 13. Cassandra Teague, 44.96

100 butterfly: 2. Allie Blevins, 1:07.27

100 freestyle: 1. Bleu Davis, 1:05.54; 2. Claire Mallory, 1:07.39; 5. Madelyn McCloud, 1:08.35; 9. Irene Lopez, 1:24.93; 10. Breeane Hooten, 1:29.57; 11. Catelynn Black, 1:31.67; 12. Corrinn Prechter, 1:37.32; 13. Cassandra Teague, 1:40.52

200 freestyle relay: 1. Decatur A (Jennifer Morehart, Bleu Davis, Allie Blevins, Elizabeth Rowden), 1:50.47; 2. Decatur B (Milly Rowden, Caraline Cowdrey, Claire Mallory, Madelyn McCloud), 2:01.35; 5. Decatur (Catelynn Black, Corrinn Prechter, Breeane Hooten, Irene Lopez), 2:42.07

100 backstroke: 1. Milly Rowden, 1:11.42; 2. Payten Tynsky, 1:16.55; 3. Caraline Cowdrey, 1:17.31

100 breaststroke: 1. Jennifer Morehart, 1:22.95; 2. Bleu Davis, 1:26.89; 4. Madelyn McCloud, 1:29.91

400 freestyle relay: 1. Decatur A (Allie Blevins, Milly Rowden, Jennifer Morehart, Elizabeth Rowden), 4:10.21

BOYS RESULTS

200 medley relay: 2. Decatur (Ethan Miles, Sam Bowker, Zach Levesque, Caleb Black), 2:05.92

50 freestyle: 3. Caleb Black, 28.26; 4. Layton Chancellor, 28.63; 5. Simon Hackenberg, 29.72; 7. Devin Mooney, 34.93; 8. Harlon Johnson, 41.59; 9. Braxton Mesler, 43.58

100 butterfly: 3. Ethan Miles, 1:02.34; 5. Zach Levesque, 1:08.94

100 freestyle: 4. Layton Chancellor, 1:09.34; 5. Simon Hackeberg, 1:13.35; 6. Travis Young, 1:15.37; 7. Devin Mooney, 1:25.89; 8. Harlon Johnson, 1:32.11

200 freestyle relay: 2. Decatur A (Zach Levesque, Caleb Black, Sam Bowker, Ethan Miles), 1:48.87; 4. Decatur B (Simon Hackenberg, Travis Young, Devin Mooney, Layton Chancellor), 2:15.88

100 backstroke: 2. Ethan Miles, 1:05.93; 6. Braxton Mesler, 1:48.66

100 breaststroke: 5. Caleb Black, 1:26.71; 6. Travis Young, 1:26.78