Swimming: Blevins nabs second

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, July 22, 2017

Tags: Swimming

The Fit-N-Wise Muscle swim team made a strong showing at the USA Swimming North Texas Level 2 Long Course Championships in Lewisville last weekend.

Seven of the team’s nine swimmers at the meet made the finals or consolation finals.

Recent Decatur graduate and UIL state qualifier, Allie Blevins, finished second in the 400 freestyle in 4:45.58 in the 15-and-over division. Blevins garnered third in the 800 in 10:05.22 and 1,500 in 19:27.86. She took sixth in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.5.

NT LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINALS AND CONSOLATION FINALS

GIRLS

15/OVER

100 freestyle: 6. Allie Blevins, 1:04.5

400 freestyle: 2. Allie Blevins, 4:45.58

800 freestyle: 3. Allie Blevins, 10:05.22

1,500 freestyle: 3. Allie Blevins, 19:27.86; 14. Claire Mallory, 22:10.25

200 backstroke: 10. Elizabeth Rowden, 2:44.76

13/14

800 freestyle: 13. Natalie Eidman, 10:30.74

200 breaststroke: 9. Natalie Eidman, 3:05.79

200 butterfly: 9. Natalie Eidman, 2:43.93; 13. Millie Rowden, 1:14.01

BOYS

15/OVER

400 individual medley: 6. Zacharie Levesque, 5:43.49

800 freestyle: 9. Zacharie Levesque, 9:54.04; 11. Stephen Scoggins, 10:54.42

200 butterfly: 6. Riley Scoggins, 2:46.9