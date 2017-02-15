Swimming: Blevins heads to state

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Friday afternoon, Decatur’s Allie Blevins will get her chance to swim on the state’s biggest stage.

Blevins will compete in the 5A prelims in the 500 at the University Interscholastic League swimming championships at the Texas Aquatic Center in Austin. The prelims start at 5:30 p.m.

Blevins finished fourth at regionals and earned at call-up with her time of 5:24.59.

The top 16 times from Friday will swim Saturday with eight in the championship and eight in the consolation finals. The finals start at 3:30 p.m.

“I went a couple of years ago with Katey [Rowden],” Blevins said last week after getting the call-up. “Now I’m going there. It’s scary. I don’t know what to expect. It’ll be a good experience for me.”

Blevins will have a rare opportunity to concentrate on just one race. She usually competes in the 200, 500 and on multiple relays.

“I’ll be way faster with only one event to swim,” Blevins said. “Swimming four events on two straight days is hard on me.”