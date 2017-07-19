SPORTS HEADLINES

Stix take second in USSSA World Series

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Finishing Strong

FINISHING STRONG – The Texas Stix finished their season with a second-place finish at the 9-and-under AAA USSSA World Series. The Stix are (bottom row) Rylan Alaniz, Layton Shelley, Major Jennings, Nolan Lemasters, Griffin Carney, (middle row) Alonso Medina, Kolton Hale, Cole Koeninger, Jax Patton, Tristan Montes, Big Blue Walker and coaches, (top row) Trent Jennings and Rick Bauer. Submitted photo

The Texas Stix, based out of Boyd, finished second in the 9-and-under AAA USSSA World Series July 12 at Harold Bacchus Park in Frisco.

The Stix went 8-3 at the tournament, outscoring their opponents 82-34 over five days.

The Stix finished 2-1 in pool play with victories over the SETX Banditos (16-0) and Lubbock Smash (6-1). The Stix dropped their final pool game to Team Citius Blue (3-2).

In bracket play, the Stix beat Lubbock 11-0 before a 9-0 setback against Team Citius Blue.

The Stix climbed their way, through the losers bracket by winning five straight games. The Stix defeated Dallas Tigers East Villanueva (9-3), BN Mavericks (10-3), FW Frogs (3-0), Lubbock Smash (11-1) and the SETX Banditos (9-6).

Team Citius Blue ended the Stix’ run with an 8-5 victory in the championship.

The tournament closed the season for the Stix. They went 48-23, winning three tournaments, finished second twice and third four times.


