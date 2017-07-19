Stix take second in USSSA World Series

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017



The Texas Stix, based out of Boyd, finished second in the 9-and-under AAA USSSA World Series July 12 at Harold Bacchus Park in Frisco.

The Stix went 8-3 at the tournament, outscoring their opponents 82-34 over five days.

The Stix finished 2-1 in pool play with victories over the SETX Banditos (16-0) and Lubbock Smash (6-1). The Stix dropped their final pool game to Team Citius Blue (3-2).

In bracket play, the Stix beat Lubbock 11-0 before a 9-0 setback against Team Citius Blue.

The Stix climbed their way, through the losers bracket by winning five straight games. The Stix defeated Dallas Tigers East Villanueva (9-3), BN Mavericks (10-3), FW Frogs (3-0), Lubbock Smash (11-1) and the SETX Banditos (9-6).

Team Citius Blue ended the Stix’ run with an 8-5 victory in the championship.

The tournament closed the season for the Stix. They went 48-23, winning three tournaments, finished second twice and third four times.