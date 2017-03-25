Softball: Sissies fall to Sanger

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

After jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Bridgeport Sissies couldn’t hold off the Sanger Lady Indians Tuesday.

Sanger piled up 16 hits and took advantage of five Bridgeport errors on the way to a 15-2 victory in the District 9-4A opener for both teams.

Sanger scored six in the second, three in the third, four in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Bridgeport (6-14, 0-1) scored one in the bottom of the fifth with Courtney Cline doubling in Hailey Hollingsworth but couldn’t keep the game going.

Hollingsworth went 2-for-3 and scored both of the Sissies’ runs.

Alyssa Fry singled in Hollingsworth in the first inning. Fry finished 2-for-3.

Bridgeport took on Decatur Friday and will go to Krum Tuesday.