Softball: Rasbury leads honors

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, June 10, 2017

Kristin Rasbury belted seven home runs and drove in 40 runs while batting .389 for the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets.

The numbers earned the junior a share of the District 8-3A Offensive MVP with Henrietta’s Maddie Brown.

Along with the big bat, Rasbury posted an 8-11 record in the pitching circle and a 4.79 ERA to guide Boyd to the second round of the playoffs.

Rasbury was one of six Boyd players to earn all-district honors. Six Paradise players also earned selections.

Paradise’s Kendall Candioto was the pitcher of the year. She sported a 2.35 ERA, going 14-8 with 199 strikeouts and 84 walks. She also batted .442 with six home runs and 35 RBIs.

The Lady Panthers’ Kailey Thomas shared the honor as the top utility player. Thomas went 3-4 in the pitching circle and hit .368 with 23 RBIs and three home runs. She split time between right field and third base when not pitching.

Boyd sophomore catcher Jordan Salmon, freshman first baseman Sydney Langley, senior shortstop Kayleigh Pappajohn and senior outfielder Lindsey Thorpe made the first team.

Salmon, in her first year behind the plate, hit .347 and posted a .985 fielding percentage. Langley popped four home runs and knocked in 24 runs, hitting .354. Pappajohn hit .370 with 21 RBIs after moving from the outfield to play shortstop. Thorpe batted .350 with four home runs.

Paradise power-hitting senior third baseman Brooklynn Davis and senior outfielder Alex Pye joined the first team. Battling a knee injury, Davis hit .419 with 32 RBIs and three home runs. Pye batted .388 and drove in 23 runs.

Paradise catcher Christina Tipton and shortstop Kaycee Martin and Boyd outfielder Kristen Whatley made the second team.

SMITH EARNS NEWCOMER HONOR

Decatur freshman Jordyn Smith took Newcomer of the Year in District 9-4A.

Smith batted .519 and scored 42 runs at the top of the order for Decatur.

Bridgeport’s Hailey Hollingsworth was named the league’s top utility player. Hollingsworth was the Sissies’ leading hitter and pitcher.

Decatur’s Savannah Wilson made the first team and Taylor Jayo the second team. Brideport’s Morgen Davidson landed on the second team.

NORTH GARNERS UTILITY AWARD

Chico’s Laynee North was honored for her versatility by District 12-2A.

The Chico junior pitcher and third baseman was named the league’s utility player of the year. North hit .512 and drove in 21 runs. She went 4-3 with a 3.11 ERA in the pitching circle.

Alvord’s Brittany Gayler earned Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Gayler batted .455 with eight homers and 31 RBIs. She struck out only four times.

Chico senior catcher Kylie Marburger, infielder Reagan Hardee and outfielder Claire Hill made the first team. Marburger batted .375 and threw out 14 runners.

Alvord infielder Randi Taylor and outfielder Cydney Bailey joined the first team. Taylor hit .329 and stole nine bases.

Chico pitcher Brooke Vidal and outfielder Macie Lingle made the second team with Alvord’s Abby Bloomer.