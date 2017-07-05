Softball: Rasbury earns all-star spot

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Kristin Rasbury belted seven home runs and drove in 40 runs in leading the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets to the second round of the playoffs this spring.

The soon-to-be Boyd senior will get a chance next week to showcase her talent to the rest of the state in the Texas Girls Coaches Association 1A-4A all-star game. Rasbury will play for the Red squad in the game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Noack Softball Complex in Austin.

“It’s a great opportunity to go out and play with a lot of talented girls,” Rasbury said. “I’m super excited to get to play with these girls.”

Rasbury said she will share the field with many of her teammates from the Black Widows 18-under team. The squad just returned from a tournament in Colorado Monday.

Rasbury will play the middle infield in the all-star game.

“She’s a natural middle infielder. She has to throw the ball for us and does a good job,” said Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins.

Rasbury earned Wise County MVP after hitting .389 with 19 extra-base hits and an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.226. In the pitching circle, she went 8-11 with a 4.79 ERA with 77 strikeouts.