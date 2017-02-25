Softball: Paradise scores 38 runs in two wins

The Paradise Lady Panthers piled up 38 runs in two games Thursday at the Glen Rose Tournament.
The Lady Panthers blasted Glen Rose 21-2, with Brooklyn Davis knocking in eight runs. Davis homered and doubled. Kendall Candioto had six RBIs with a double and homer.
Paradise rolled to a 17-1 win over Lancaster. Davis and Kailey Thomas both doubled twice. Davis had three RBIs.
ALVORD 5, BETHESDA CHRISTIAN 0
Kinly Walker tossed a two-hit shutout in a 5-0 win over Bethesda Christian Thursday at the Millsap Tournament.
Walker struck out three.
Maley Mader tripled twice and knocked in three runs.
SPRINGTOWN 18, BRIDGEPORT 8
Without pitcher Hailey Hollingsworth available, the Bridgeport Sissies struggled to slow down Springtown Tuesday in an 18-8 loss.
Springtown scored 18 runs on 16 hits.
Brooklyn Goines doubled and collected two RBIs for the Sissies.
NORTHWEST 5, ARGYLE 0
WAXAHACHIE 3, NORTHWEST 2
The Northwest Lady Texans split games Thursday.
Kelsey Rhine struck out six in a four-hit shutout against Argyle.
Hannah Copeland doubled and drove in two.
Shelby Hodo brought in both runs in the Lady Texans’ 3-2 loss to Waxahachie.