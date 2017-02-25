Softball: Paradise scores 38 runs in two wins

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

The Paradise Lady Panthers piled up 38 runs in two games Thursday at the Glen Rose Tournament.

The Lady Panthers blasted Glen Rose 21-2, with Brooklyn Davis knocking in eight runs. Davis homered and doubled. Kendall Candioto had six RBIs with a double and homer.

Paradise rolled to a 17-1 win over Lancaster. Davis and Kailey Thomas both doubled twice. Davis had three RBIs.

ALVORD 5, BETHESDA CHRISTIAN 0

Kinly Walker tossed a two-hit shutout in a 5-0 win over Bethesda Christian Thursday at the Millsap Tournament.

Walker struck out three.

Maley Mader tripled twice and knocked in three runs.

SPRINGTOWN 18, BRIDGEPORT 8

Without pitcher Hailey Hollingsworth available, the Bridgeport Sissies struggled to slow down Springtown Tuesday in an 18-8 loss.

Springtown scored 18 runs on 16 hits.

Brooklyn Goines doubled and collected two RBIs for the Sissies.

NORTHWEST 5, ARGYLE 0

WAXAHACHIE 3, NORTHWEST 2

The Northwest Lady Texans split games Thursday.

Kelsey Rhine struck out six in a four-hit shutout against Argyle.

Hannah Copeland doubled and drove in two.

Shelby Hodo brought in both runs in the Lady Texans’ 3-2 loss to Waxahachie.