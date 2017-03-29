Softball: Paradise drops third straight

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Tags: Paradise, Paradise Softball, Softball

Henrietta used a pair of big innings Monday to hand the Paradise Lady Panthers their third straight loss in District 8-3A.

Henrietta scored five in the third and six in the fifth in the 11-1 victory over Paradise.

Paradise (15-8) fell to 3-4 in the tight District 8-3A race.

Paradise took a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by Kendall Candioto that brought home Kaycee Martin.

The lead held until the third when Henrietta scored five. In the fifth, Henrietta’s Hollie Thomas started a six-run inning with a three-run homer.

Kagen Thomas limited Paradise to three hits, including a double by Kailey Thomas.

The loss Monday followed a 2-1 setback for Paradise in eight innings to City View.

City View scored the winning run on Paradise’s third error.

The Lady Panthers managed only one run on nine hits. Paradise stranded nine runners.

Kendall Candiotto knocked in the lone Paradise run in the sixth with a single.

Christina Tipton went 3-for-4 with a double.

Candiotto struck out 14, allowing two unearned runs on three hits.