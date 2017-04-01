Softball: Northwest rally falls short

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Tags: Northwest, Northwest Softball, Softball

The Northwest Lady Texans’ rally in the final two innings came up short Tuesday night.

Azle held off the Lady Texans for a 6-4 victory.

Northwest (11-10) dropped to 3-4 in District 6-5A with its third straight loss to close out the first half of league play.

After falling down 4-0, the Lady Texans pulled within two with a pair of runs in the sixth.

Azle countered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to go back up four.

Shelby Hodo’s RBI-double and Kelsey Rhine’s groundout pulled the Lady Texans back within two.

The Lady Texans got the tying runs on base with two outs but couldn’t get them home.

Caitlyn Canada went 3-for-3 and knocked in a run for the Lady Texans.