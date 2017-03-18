Softball: Northwest rallies past Boswell

The Northwest Lady Texans moved to 3-1 in District 6-5A with a 3-2 victory over Boswell Tuesday.
Northwest scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the win.
McKenzie Middlebrooks’ two-run single pushed across the tying and go-ahead runs. She went 2-for-4. Caitlyn Canada collected the third RBI.
Hannah Copeland allowed two runs on four hits in five and one-third innings. She struck out four and walked four.
Kelsey Rhine earned the win in relief with one and two-thirds hitless innings. She struck out three.