Softball: Northwest rallies past Boswell

Published Saturday, March 18, 2017

Tags: Northwest, Northwest Softball, Softball

The Northwest Lady Texans moved to 3-1 in District 6-5A with a 3-2 victory over Boswell Tuesday.

Northwest scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the win.

McKenzie Middlebrooks’ two-run single pushed across the tying and go-ahead runs. She went 2-for-4. Caitlyn Canada collected the third RBI.

Hannah Copeland allowed two runs on four hits in five and one-third innings. She struck out four and walked four.

Kelsey Rhine earned the win in relief with one and two-thirds hitless innings. She struck out three.