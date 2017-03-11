Softball: Lending a shoulder – Jacksboro players aid slugger after homer

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Paradise, Paradise Softball, Softball

For every inspiring story of a good sport helping an injured opponent across the finish line there’s an upside and a downside.

The upside? Solid sportsmanship. The downside? There’s still an injured player.

Brooklynn Davis was that injured player Tuesday, but she’s staying optimistic.

In Paradise’s softball game against Jacksboro, Davis had just connected with the first pitch in her first at-bat in the District 8-3A opener of her senior year when she moved to run to first base and her cleat got caught in the ground.

“I moved forward and my foot just stayed,” she said. “My knee popped a couple of times, and then I hit the ground. It was terrible.”

Davis didn’t know it, but she’d just hit a home run. The crowd around her stood up screaming in excitement, but she couldn’t move. Davis tried to stand to make it to first base, still unaware she’d hit the ball over the fence, but her knee hurt too badly to walk.

“Everybody is watching the ball,” coach Karen Essig said. “No one is looking at her. I was like, ‘Where’s she at?’ Then I turned around and I’m like, ‘No way. Please, no way.'”

When the trainers and Essig came to help her, Essig told her she’d hit a home run, allowing two of her on-base teammates to score.

“I was trying [to stand],” Davis said. “You could hear me on the video saying, ‘I’m playing.’ I was determined, but I couldn’t walk.”

Essig wanted to help her player up, but the umpire wouldn’t allow it. The run wouldn’t count if Davis received any assistance from her own team. That’s when the Jacksboro players stepped in.

A few Jacksboro players approached Davis and allowed her to loop her arms around their shoulders. Together they walked to first base.

Davis is friends with several of the Jacksboro girls, and she knew that they would help her before they even reached her.

“It was really heartwarming,” she said. “It was nice to have them come help.”

“They’re good kids,” Essig added. “That’s a good team.

“Those kids have great sportsmanship, and it shows.”

Even though she was in pain, Davis didn’t leave the game after the walk. She helped coach third base and cheered her teammates on to a 23-17 win.

The next day Davis had her knee x-rayed. Doctors ruled out a break or dislocation, and they believe her MCL might be torn, though that’s not a sure diagnosis at this point. Davis wants to rest – her knee is currently in a brace – then get back on the field in another month or so. This is her senior season, and finishing it on the field her goal.

“It’s been hard on me,” she said of her injury. “It’s been really hard.”

Essig believes Davis will be back before the end of the season, scoring more big hits. The home run she made right before her injury was her third of the season.

“She’s playing again, that’s going to be the story,” Essig said. “That’s the story I want for her.

“This a a great story for Jacksboro, but the hit can be hers.”