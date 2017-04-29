Softball: Langley slam lifts Boyd to victory – Freshman drives in six

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Softball, Softball

Sydney Langley’s walk-off home run last week put the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets into the playoffs as the third seed out of District 8-3A.

Thursday, the freshman’s big bat ignited the Lady Yellowjackets to start the playoffs.

Langley belted a fourth-inning grand slam as Boyd took game one from Breckenridge 10-0 in five innings in the Class 3A Region I bi-district series at Brock.

Langley finished 2-for-3 with a double to go along with the slam. She drove in six runs and scored a pair batting sixth.

Senior Lindsey Thorpe followed Langley’s slam with a solo homer and went 2-for-3.

Kristin Rasbury doubled and scored three runs. In the circle, Rasbury allowed just one hit in five innings and struck out two.

“We played great defense and Rasbury spun it very well,” said Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins.

Boyd will look to win the series Saturday. Game two is set for 5 p.m. at Weatherford College.