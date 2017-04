By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Collinsville used a pair of doubles and a home run to pile up 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a 20-3 victory Tuesday over Alvord.

Collinsville added a run in the second and nine more in the third to close out the game.

Abbey Bloomer knocked in two runs for the Lady Bulldogs with a two-run single.

Katelyn Schedcik plated a third run with a fielder’s choice.

Maley Mader doubled for the Lady Bulldogs.

Alvord took on Valley View Friday and will go to Muenster Tuesday.