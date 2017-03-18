Softball: Lady Panthers blast Nocona, 19-0

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 18, 2017

Tags: Paradise, Paradise Softball, Softball

The Paradise Lady Panthers continued their power surge in District 8-3A Wednesday.

Paradise pounded out 17 hits on the way to a 19-0 victory over Nocona in just three innings.

Paradise (14-5) improved to 3-1 in District 8-3A with their second straight victory. The Lady Panthers knocked Holliday out of a share of the league lead with a 5-3 Tuesday.

Henrietta at 4-0 leads the district.

In four district games, Paradise has piled up 50 runs.

The Lady Panthers scored 17 runs in the first inning against Nocona. Alex Pye hit the team’s 17th home run of the season to put Paradise up 11-0.

Paradise finished with five extra-base hits. Kailey Thomas doubled, tripled, going 4-for-5 and driving in five runs. Christina Tipton finished with three RBIs.

Kendall Candioto picked up the win, striking out seven in three hitless innings.

After spring break, Paradise returns to action with a home showdown with rival Boyd at 5 p.m. Tuesday.