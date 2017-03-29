Softball: Lady Eagles crush Sissies

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Jordyn Smith’s lead-off, inside-the-park home run jumped the Decatur Lady Eagles off to a fast start Friday in rolling to a 21-1 victory over the rival Bridgeport Sissies.

Smith finished 3-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Morgan Lamance went 3-for-5, driving in two runs and scoring three.

Decatur piled up 15 hits.

Mikena Minor added a pair of RBIs on a double in the first. She added a run-scoring single in the third. Minor went 2-for-3.

Reagan Chism closed out the scoring for Decatur, blasting a three-run homer in the fifth. She led the team with four RBIs.

Kasi Martinez knocked in Bridgeport’s lone run in the bottom of fifth, doubling in Ashton Vanhoose.

Chism struck out eight, allowing a run on five hits in five innings.

Decatur moved to 2-0 in District 8-3A play. The Lady Eagles were slated to play Gainesville Tuesday and will go to Krum Friday.

Bridgeport dropped to 0-2 in district. The Sissies went to Krum Tuesday and will return home to play Argyle Friday.