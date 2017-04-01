Softball: Lady Dragons hold off Valley View

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Macie Lingle hit an RBI-triple and came around to score the game-winning run for the Chico Lady Dragons in a 3-2 victory over Valley View Tuesday.

Chico (15-7) knocked Valley View out of a share of the 12-2A lead and pulled a half-game ahead of the Lady Eagles at the end of the first half of district play for third. Collinsville and Lindsay are tied for the district lead at 6-1.

Kiley Marburger tripled and scored in the second inning to give Chico a 1-0 lead. Valley View tied the game in the fourth before Lingle put the Lady Dragons back on top in the fifth.

Chico pitcher Brooke Vidal kept the Valley View bats under wraps, striking out five and allowing two runs on six hits.

Chico took on Muenster at home Friday and will go to Era Monday.