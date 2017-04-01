Softball: Krum takes down Sissies

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Softball, Softball

Krum jumped on the Bridgeport Sissies early with four runs in the bottom of the first on the way to a 10-0 victory Tuesday.

Bridgeport (6-16) fell to 0-3 in District 9-4A.

Maddi Goin’s run-scoring double ended the game in the bottom of the fifth. Goin also had a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the fourth. She finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs.

Avery Williams drove in two runs.

Bridgeport managed only two hits off Krum pitcher Tristan Bridges, who struck out nine.

Hailey Hollingsworth and Morgen Davidson each had singles.