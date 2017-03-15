Softball: Holliday blasts Lady Yellowjackets – Rasbury continues to swing hot bat

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Softball, Softball

The cold steady north wind could not cool down the Holliday Lady Eagles’ bats Monday night.

Behind leadoff hitter Kenli Bedingfield’s 5-for-6 day that included a three-run homer, Holliday pounded out 17 hits on the way to the 13-3 victory over Boyd.

Bedginfield had a pair of doubles on top of her three-run homer in the second and drove in four runs. Holliday scored four in the second and six in the fourth that included a two-run smash over the left-center field fence by Marshal Gillit.

“They had the two big innings. In those two innings we had some errors and miscues that we don’t usually make,” said Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins. “They hit a couple out but also had some hits that had eyes. It seemed they had everything going for them.”

Holliday improved to 3-0 in District 8-3A and shared the league lead with Henrietta.

Boyd, who won the district title last season, dropped to 1-2. The Lady Yellowjackets rebounded Tuesday morning with a 9-7 win over Bowie to reach spring break at 2-2.

“We can battle back,” said Boyd pitcher Kristin Rasbury. “We may be young but we have a lot of talent. We lost three key seniors from last year. We just need to keep working hard.”

Rasbury came into Monday on a tear. Over the first two district games, Rasbury went 7-for-7 with 12 RBIs and five home runs. She hit home runs in four straight at-bats between her final at-bat against Henrietta and first three plate appearances against Jacksboro.

“It was surreal. I just saw the ball and hit it,” Rasbury said.

After lining out and striking out in her first two at-bats Monday, she singled and then doubled off the center-field fence.

“She’s been on fire,” Hopkins said. “She’s a special player. She’s one of those players you don’t have that often. She’s a middle infielder but we ask her to go out and throw for us. She gives it her all.”

Boyd finished with 11 hits, but could only scratch out three runs against Holliday pitcher Kelsee Trainham. Boyd stranded 10 runners, including leaving the bases loaded in the fourth.

“We’ve been hitting the ball well. We stranded a ton of people today,” Hopkins said.

Down 10-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Boyd was one strike from being run-ruled. Jordan Salmon then beat out an infield single to drive home a run. Kristen Whatley followed with a RBI-single to cut the deficit to 10-2.

After spring break, Boyd returns to action with a game at Paradise Tuesday.