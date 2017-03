By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Softball, Softball

Reagan Chism struck out 12 in holding Argyle to one run on three hits in the Decatur Lady Eagles’ 9-1 victory in the District 9-4A opener Tuesday.

Decatur plated nine runs on four hits and five walks. Decatur finished with a .452 on-base percentage in the game.

“Our kids ran the bases well and capitalized on Argyle’s errors,” said Decatur coach Carly Cloud.

Decatur went to Bridgeport Friday and will take on Gainesville at home Tuesday.