Softball: Decatur falls to Gainesville

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Softball, Softball

The Decatur Lady Eagles suffered their first setback in District 9-4A Tuesday night.

Gainesville plated two in the second, three in the third and three in the sixth on the way to an 8-1 victory over Decatur.

Decatur dropped to 2-1 in district, heading into Friday’s showdown with Krum.

Decatur took a 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first. Jordyn Smith led off with a single and came around to score on Marissa McDuff’s triple.

McDuff had two of the Lady Eagles’ six hits. Wilson added two.

Gainesville finished with 15 hits against Decatur pitcher Taylor Jayo.