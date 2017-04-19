Softball: Chico trips up Alvord

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Laynee North and Brooke Vidal knocked in runs with doubles in the Chico Lady Dragons’ four-run fourth inning that pushed them to a 9-6 victory over the Alvord Lady Bulldogs.

Chico (19-8) moved to 9-3 in District 12-2A and is in a tie for second place with two games left to play.

Vidal and Micheala Martin finished with two hits and two RBIs apiece. Reagan Hardee went 3-for-5.

Alvord took a 2-0 lead in the first with doubles by Brittany Gayler and Maley Mader.

Chico tied the game in the second with a double from Martin and RBI from Macy Lingle. The Lady Dragons pushed ahead with a pair of runs in the third before the four-run fourth.

Chico took on Collinsville Tuesday and will close out the regular season against Valley View Friday at home.

Alvord’s game with Lindsay slated for Monday was pushed to Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs face Collinsville Friday.