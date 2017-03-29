Softball: Boyd wins fourth straight – Thorpe, Pappajohn drive in two in victory

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Softball, Softball

After a 1-2 start to District 8-3A play, the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets continued putting that rough patch in the rear-view mirror Monday with their fourth straight win.

Lindsey Thorpe and Kayleigh Pappajohn drove in a pair of runs each in a 7-2 victory over City View.

Boyd (6-13) moved to 5-2 in 8-3A at the end of the first half. The Lady Yellowjackets head into a showdown Friday at league-leading Henrietta in a three-way tie for second with Holliday and Bowie.

“It’s a big matchup. We lost to them 8-4 last time,” said Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins.

“We’re playing pretty well. We started the year against a lot of tough competition and played two of the tougher teams in our league to start district. Since then, we’ve hit the ball well and [Kristin Rasbury] has started to get back into her form from last year.”

Hopkins pointed out that his squad started district last year 3-2 before winning nine straight to capture the league title.

“If we win 11 straight, we could end up 11-2 with a chance to win [district] again,” Hopkins said.

Pappajohn’s two-run double in the first got the Lady Yellowjackets started. Boyd scored three in the first and two more in the second.

Boyd finished with 11 hits. Sydney Landley went 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice. Jules Tullos added a pair of hits and two runs.

Rasbury earned the victory, allowing two runs – one earned – on six hits in seven innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

Boyd blasted Nocona Friday 16-6.

Kaylee Rutledge drove in three runs. Pappajohn and Rasbury, who went 2-for-4, knocked in two runs apiece.

DISTRICT 8-3A STANDINGS

Henrietta … 6-1

Holliday … 4-2

Boyd … 5-2

Bowie … 4-2

City View … 3-4

Paradise … 3-4

Jacksboro … 1-5

Nocona … 0-6