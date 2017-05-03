Softball: Boyd uses four-run rally for sweep

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Softball, Softball

Breckenridge shortstop Makenna Moser’s second home run of the game, a three-run bomb in the bottom of the sixth, broke a tie and seemed to set the stage for a third game Saturday night.

The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets refused to accept that fate.

The first four batters in the top of the seventh reached base before freshman Sydney Langley celebrated her birthday with the game-winning single to left in the Lady Yellowjackets’ improbable 10-9 victory to sweep Breckenridge in the 3A Region I bi-district series at Weatherford College.

“I just knew I had to step up my game again,” said Langley, who hit a grand slam in game one and hit the walk-off homer in the regular season finale. “I had been struggling the rest of the game. I knew I had to come through.”

Boyd moves on to play Early in an area round series at Granbury with game one set at 6 p.m. Friday. Games two and three begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Boyd battled back from a pair of two-run deficits before the four-run rally in its final at-bat.

“This group just goes and battles,” said Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins. “I told the girls throughout the game, I wasn’t worried a bit when we got down. I knew we’d have our time.

“That last inning, we took until we got a strike. That was the gameplan. We got a hit, got a walk and another couple big hits. We needed four [runs] and got four.”

Moser, who hit a grand slam in the second inning, drove in her seventh run of the game with a one-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth that put Breckenridge up 9-6.

Jules Tullos led off the top of the seventh with a single before Kristen Whatley’s walk. Kristin Rasbury brought in Tullos and reached on an error.

Kayleigh Pappajohn, who went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, tied the game with a two-run single up the middle.

“We had a lot more determination with it being a do-or-die situation,” Pappajohn said. “We wanted it so bad.”

Two batters later, Langley put the Lady Yellowjackets on top.

Rasbury, who threw a one-hitter in game one, worked around a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh, getting a pop-up back to her to end the game.

Rasbury struck out eight, allowing nine runs – eight earned – on 11 hits in seven innings.

“It’s not quite the same as the other game, which was a five-inning run rule and [Rasbury] throws a one-hitter,” Hopkins said. “I don’t know how many hits they had. She didn’t have her best stuff, but she battled and we played good defense and made the plays we needed to make.”

Boyd also had timely hits from Kaylee Rutledge, who drove in two runs for the Lady Yellowjackets, including hitting a solo homer in the fourth inning.