Softball: Boyd falls in 8-3A opener

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Softball, Softball

After winning a district title last season, the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets couldn’t start the league season with a victory Tuesday.

Henrietta plated four runs in the fourth and added three more in the fifth in an 8-4 victory over Boyd.

Kristin Rasbury allowed eight runs – five earned – on 11 hits in seven innings.

Rasbury drove in two runs for the Lady Yellowjackets, going 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs.

Hannah Radke and Kaylee Rutledge collected a RBI apiece.

Boyd fell to 1-12 on the season.

The Lady Yellowjackets went to Jacksboro Friday. Boyd plays Holliday at 5 p.m. Monday and will go to Bowie at noon Tuesday.