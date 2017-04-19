Softball: Boyd ends skid with extra-innings victory

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Tags: Boyd, Boyd Softball, Softball

After dropping four straight games, the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets’ playoff hopes were beginning to dim.

In the bottom of the eighth Friday, the Lady Yellowjackets’ revived their hopes.

Trailing by a run going into the bottom of the eighth, the Yellowjackets rallied with a pair of runs to score a walk-off 4-3 victory over the Paradise Lady Panthers Friday.

Boyd (7-17) moved to 6-6 in District 8-3A and into a three-way tie for fourth with Holliday and Paradise with two games to play. All three trail second-place Bowie and City View by a game. Henrietta has clinched the league title at 12-1.

“We won four in a row and then lost four in a row,” said Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins. “It’s been up and down.

“We got new life. If we win out, we’ll be in a play in situation at worst.”

Boyd took on last place Nocona Tuesday and will go to City View Friday.

Paradise closes with City View and Henrietta.

Paradise took a 3-2 lead on Boyd in the top of the eighth with a double by Brooklynn Davis and then a two-out single by Christina Tipton.

In the bottom of the inning, Kayleigh Pappajohn and Sydney Langley reached on hit by pitches. Lindsey Thorpe tied the game with a single to center. An error then brought home the winning run.

“It was a big [win],” Thorpe said. “Right before that last at-bat, I said, ‘we have to win this. If we don’t, we’ll have a hard time making the playoffs.'”

Boyd managed only four hits off Paradise’s Kendall Candioto, who struck out five.

Paradise finished with 10 hits, including doubles from Maddi Terry, Davis and Alex Pye. Davis went 3-for-4.

The Lady Panthers stranded seven runners.