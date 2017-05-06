Softball: Boyd continues roller coaster ride to area round

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

Throughout the season, the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets have been on a wild roller coaster ride.

After starting the season 1-11, the Lady Yellowjackets had winning and losing streaks of four games before closing the regular season with a three-game winning streak to get into the postseason.

Last Saturday, Boyd (11-17) continued the upward climb, completing a sweep of Breckenridge in a Class 3A Region I bi-district series with a four-run rally in its final at-bat.

“It’s been a year of streaks,” said Boyd coach Brandon Hopkins. “We went 1-11, then started district 1-2. Then we won four and lost four, and are now on a five-game winning streak.”

The Lady Yellowjackets hoped to continue their streak Friday with the opening game of an area-round series against Early in Granbury. Game two is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday in Granbury with game three, if necessary, following.

“At the beginning, it looked like we were not going to come together,” said Boyd center fielder Lindsey Thorpe. “As the season went, we showed we’re a lot stronger than people thought. We’re a team that can go far.”

Boyd is trying to get to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

The long ball has played a big role for the Lady Yellowjackets this year and in their recent win streak. Boyd has hit six homers in the past four games and has 16 for the season.

All six of the recent homers came from the bottom of the batting order. Thorpe has belted three from the seventh spot in the order.

“Any at-bat, anytime, we can send the ball over the fence,” Thorpe said.

Five different players have homered this year led by Kristin Rasbury with six.

“That’s a big thing about our lineup. You can’t just groove a ball,” Hopkins said. “We have people throughout that can hit the ball out. In the last three games, we’ve hit five and they’ve come from our six, seven and eight hole.”