Softball: Boyd can’t hold off Early

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017

After a narrow loss in game one of their area round series with Early, the Boyd Lady Yellowjackets started game two with an explosion of runs.

Boyd scored six runs in the first and added four in the second to take a 10-0 lead. But the Lady Yellowjackets couldn’t hold off Early, who climbed out of the double-digit hole to win the game 13-11 and complete the sweep of the 3A Region I area series in Granbury.

The loss ended the season for the Lady Yellowjackets at 11-19.

Boyd owned leads in both games of the series. Friday, the Lady Yellowjackets led 3-0 after three innings and held a 4-3 lead entering the seventh. Early closed the game with a five-run top of the seventh.

Boyd committed four errors in game one.

Lindsey Thorpe hit a home run and drove in two runs. Kristin Rasbury, Jules Tullos and Jordan Salmon finished with a pair of hits each.

After the big start Saturday, Boyd managed only a run in the final five innings.

Early scored four in the third and took the lead with eight in the top of the fifth. Early got an insurance run in the top of the sixth.