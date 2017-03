By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Brooke Vidal’s three-run triple in the bottom of the first put the Chico Lady Dragons on the way to a 10-7 victory over the rival Alvord Lady Bulldogs Tuesday.

Vidal, who added a RBI-double to cap a five-run fourth, finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Vidal also picked up the win, striking out six while allowing seven runs on nine hits in seven innings of work.

Chico (14-6) moved to 4-1 in District 12-2A.