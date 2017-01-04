Soccer: Sissies start second season

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017

The Bridgeport Sissies start their second season on the soccer pitch Friday at Castleberry.

The Sissies started the program last year, going 5-15-2 and reaching the playoffs as the fourth seed out of District 3-4A with a 2-4-2 mark.

Bridgeport coach John Tuggle expects the program to take a step forward this year.

“We have the same team from last year. There’s more soccer knowledge,” he said. “I know the kids, and they know me. We’re looking forward to the season.”

In their first season, the Sissies were limited offensively. Tuggle expects to have more scoring options this season and be able to attack more.

“We have two freshmen [Careli Martinez and Elizabeth Kranz] that have quite a bit of speed and will help us play more of an offensive game,” Tuggle said.

Rebekah Powers and Maddie Cross are also expected to help lead the attack.

The Sissies will have nearly a month of non-district matches before starting 3-4A play Feb. 10 against Burkburnett.

In a four-team league, all teams will advance to the playoffs and play each other three times.

The Decatur Lady Eagles, who are under new coach Brandi Cabanero, will start play Tuesday at home against Stephenville.

The Lady Eagles went 0-5-3 in district last year.