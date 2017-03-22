Soccer: Sissies make return to playoffs

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Soccer, Soccer

The Bridgeport Sissies ended their inaugural season last year with a bi-district loss to Stephenville.

In their second season, the Sissies are hoping that experience will help them as they return to the playoffs.

Bridgeport (7-6-4), the second seed out of District 3-4A, will take on Brownwood at 4 p.m. Friday in Mineral Wells in bi-district.

Bridgeport coach John Tuggle said the second-year program has benefited from last year’s playoff appearance.

“Starting out by making the playoffs in the first year, the kids know that when district is over the season is not,” Tuggle said. “They know there’s another level.”

Bridgeport has been off since the March 10 scoreless draw against Decatur. Before that match, the Sissies beat District 3-4A champion Hirschi 2-0.

“That was a huge win,” Tuggle said. “The big drawback was not getting a goal against Decatur. We played ourselves out on the Tuesday before. It was good to have spring break last week.”

The Sissies will be the higher seed against Brownwood, the third-place team out of 4-4A. Brownwood finished behind No. 14 Abilene Wylie and No. 12 Stephenville.

“Brownwood is tough and athletic. We’ll have to play our best game,” Tuggle said.