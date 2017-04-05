Soccer: Keep kicking – Eagles blast Pampa 5-0 to win area title

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Soccer, Soccer

Two weeks ago, the Decatur Eagles soccer program entered the playoffs searching for its first postseason victory.

After two dominating efforts, the Eagles continue a push into unchartered territory.

Behind a pair of goals from senior Jaime Prado, the Eagles blitzed Pampa 5-0 at Eagle Stadium for a 4A Region I area title Friday.

Decatur earned a spot into Tuesday’s region quarterfinal against San Elizario with its second straight playoff win.

“I can’t describe it. We’ve worked so hard all year for this,” Prado said. “We all want it really bad.”

Daniel Inguanzo, Victor Guadiana and Niles Harlan added goals for the Eagles.

“I’m proud of the way we played. We’re playing our best soccer right now,” said Decatur coach Wes Campbell. “The guys have worked hard and are playing with a lot of confidence.”

Decatur once again dominated possession in recording a second straight shutout. Decatur has outscored its two playoff opponents 9-0.

“We work on possession every practice and do a lot of short-sided drills,” Campbell said. “Our defense is also playing well as a group.”

Decatur needed a win Tuesday to advance to the program’s first region tournament. The Eagles would face Argyle or Diamond Hill-Jarvis in the 4A Region I semifinal Friday at the Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex.