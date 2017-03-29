Soccer: Eagles record first playoff victory

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Soccer, Soccer

Jaime Prado finished off a run up the middle of the field with his second goal of the night to officially start a long-awaited celebration for the Decatur Eagles.

Prado’s goal with 10:57 left capped the Eagles’ 4-0 win over Mineral Wells in the 4A Region I bi-district game at Ram Stadium and the program’s first postseason victory.

“It’s my senior year. It’s an amazing feeling,” Prado said.

Decatur moves on to play Pampa at home at 6 p.m. Friday in the area round. The Eagles landed the home date after coach Wes Campbell won three straight coin flips.

Friday he praised his team for making school history.

“This means a lot and is a big deal for the guys,” Campbell said. “They’ve put in a lot of time and dedication for it.”

The Eagles dominated the game, outshooting Mineral Wells 7-2.

While dictating the action and putting pressure on Mineral Wells, it took 15 minutes for the Eagles to get on the board.

On a corner kick, Diego Garcia was left uncovered at the top of the box. He buried a shot into the back of the net.

“It was my first goal. I was so excited,” Garcia said.

After Decatur put three shots just wide of the goal in a seven-minute span, Prado gave Decatur a 2-0 lead with a header in the 33rd minute.

Decatur freshman Chris Gross made it 3-0 burying an assist from Prado in the 64th minute.

Gross returned the favor sending Prado on the his run for the final goal.

“My teammate gave me a good pass and all I had to do was finish,” Prado said.