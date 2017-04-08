Soccer: Eagles lose region quarterfinal

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Soccer, Soccer

The Decatur Eagles’ historic soccer season came to an end Tuesday on the West Texas plains.

San Elizario punched in a pair of second-half goals to beat the Eagles 2-0 in the Class 4A Region I quarterfinal in Midland.

The Eagles had outscored their opponents 9-0 entering the region quarterfinal but couldn’t get around San Elizario’s defense.

It was the final game for Decatur’s leading scorer Jaime Prado.

Decatur, the runner-up in District 3-4A, entered the season without a playoff victory before reaching the third round this year. The Eagles finished the year 14-8-3.