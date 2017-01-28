Soccer: Eagles kick aside Diamond Hill

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Five different Eagles found the back of the net in Decatur’s 5-0 victory Tuesday over Diamond Hill-Jarvis.

Daniel Inguanzo, Emmanuel Morales, Ivan Fernandez, Armando Benitez, and Rodrigo Carrillo booted home goals.

Decatur took on Lake Worth Friday and will head to Gainesville Monday for its last tuneup before the District 3-4A opener Feb. 10 at home against Wichita Falls Hirschi.

GIRLS

DH-JARVIS 10, DECATUR 2

Diamond Hill-Jarvis dealt the Decatur Lady Eagles a 10-2 loss Tuesday.

Kathy Martinez punched in both of the Lady Eagles’ goals with assists from Victoria McElhaney and Jasmine Villarreal.

Decatur went to Lake Worth Friday and will play at Gainesville Monday.