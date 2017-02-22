Soccer: DeLuna goal ties up rivals

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

With just more than a minute to go Friday, the Bridgeport Bulls found themselves on the verge of their first District 3-4A setback after having surrendered a pair of second-half goals.

Efrain DeLuna then changed the narrative for the night, finding a loose ball in the box with 1:24 remaining and booting the ball into the net tying the score at 2-2, where the match ended.

“We just never gave up. We kept making runs,” DeLuna said.

DeLuna’s goal allowed the Bulls to avoid the loss and gave the defending league champions a third straight tie in the first third of district play. Bridgeport is in last place but just a point out of first.

“[Efrain] has been clutch the last couple of games,” said Bridgeport coach Ben Parks. “He embodies this team and never gives up.

“[This tie] is different than the other two. The Burk one felt like a loss. This one we fought until the end. It was an incredible game.”

The Eagles are tied for first with Hirschi and Burkburnett at 1-1-1. Decatur was less than 90 seconds away from taking over the league lead outright.

“They made a great play at the end,” said Decatur coach Wes Campbell. “It’s what happens in a rivalry game.”

Jaime Prado appeared to have netted the gamewinner in the 74th minute, making a solo run down the left sideline and burying the goal to the upper right of the Bridgeport keeper Jason Espinoza.

“I was just trying to get one for the team. I didn’t want to go out with a loss or a tie,” Prado said. “We just didn’t finish it at the end.”

Prado’s goal was the second of the second half for the Eagles. Armando Benitez leveled the score at 1 with a goal in the 66th minute.

Down 1-0 at halftime, Decatur controlled the ball more in the second half, creating opportunities.

“We were doing a good job in the first half. We switched a couple of guys around in the second half and started playing better offensively,” Campbell said.

Bridgeport grabbed the lead just before halftime with Juan Amador booting home the ball.

The Bulls and Eagles will meet two more times – Feb. 27 and March 10 – in the long district race.

“It’s going to be close games each time,” Prado said.