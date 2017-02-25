Soccer: Decatur takes over first in 3-4A

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

The Decatur Eagles moved to the top of the District 3-4A standings Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Wichita Falls Hirschi.

Jaime Prado booted in a pair of goals. Daniel Inguanzo added one.

Decatur (9-6-2) moved to 2-1-1 in district and earned its seventh point with the victory. Decatur is a point ahead of Bridgeport with six.

BRIDGEPORT 3, BURKBURNETT 1

After three ties in the first of three runs through the 3-4A schedule, the Bridgeport Bulls earned their first victory in district Tuesday.

Efrain DeLuna scored twice and Eddie Munoz added a goal in a 3-1 victory over Burkburnett.

GIRLS

BRIDGEPORT 1, BURKBURNETT 1

The Bridgeport Sissies fought to a 1-1 tie with Burkburnett Tuesday.

Beka Powers scored the Sissies’ lone goal off an assist by Loreli Aguilar.

HIRSCHI 8, DECATUR 0

The Decatur Lady Eagles had no luck in slowing Wichita Falls Hirschi Tuesday in a 0-8 loss.

Decatur dropped to 0-4 in District 3-4A.