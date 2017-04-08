Soccer: Charging ahead – Bridgeport scores spot in region semis

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017

Fighting a biting north wind in the first half, Juan Amador and the Bridgeport Bulls kept peppering shots at the Burkburnett goal to no avail.

After their first eight shots were turned away, Amador found Milton Iniguez in front the net with a gorgeous cross in the 52nd minute to finally break through. Bridgeport added two more second-half goals in the 3-0 victory over Burkburnett at Bulldog Stadium in the 4A Region I quarterfinal Tuesday.

“Going against the wind stopped us a little. After halftime, we knew we were going to score,” Amador said.

“If we worked as a team, we were going to put a goal in. Working together makes a better team.”

The second-year program is now on the way to its first region tournament. The Bulls face Dallas Life Oak Cliff in the region semifinal Friday at the Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletic Complex.

“It’s awesome. We’re not getting ahead of ourselves and taking it one step at time,” said Bridgeport coach Ben Parks. “We’re shooting for the stars. We’re not going to settle for just getting there. We want to get there, show our best and be in the best chance to advance.”

Bridgeport controlled the game throughout, outshooting Burkburnett 13-2.

The Bulls put three shots on goal in the first four minutes going into the wind. They had six opportunities in a scoreless first half.

“We created a heck of a lot of chances against them in the first half and against the wind that got up to 40 mph at some points,” Parks said. “We were fine and were creating chances. It was just a matter of time before the goals came.”

Amador, who got off three shots in the first half, made a deep run on the left side early in the second half. He then put the ball in the middle for Iniguez to capitalize.

“Centering it, I knew he was going to be there,” Amador said. “I saw him and he shot it and it went in.”

Parks added: “It was a great cross putting it back away from the goalie and Milton put it away with a simple finish.

“Juan was active all night behind the defense. Him, [Efrain] DeLuna with Jesus [Aguilar] mixed in from a more central position did a good job.”

Three minutes later, Eric Aguilar added to the Bridgeport lead, beating the keeper to the top shelf from 30 yards out on a free kick.

“I felt confident in what I can do,” Aguilar said.

“It’s just teamwork. We’ve become family.”

Jesus Aguilar finished off the scoring, putting the ball inside the far post from 20 yards out in the 69th minute.

“We got goals from three different guys,” Parks said. “It was another collective effort from the guys.”

BRIDGEPORT 3, BURKBURNETT 0

Bridgeport … 0 … 3 … – … 3

Burkburnett … 0 … 0 … – … 0

Goals – Bridgeport, Milton Iniguez, Eric Aguilar, Jesus Aguilar

Assists – Bridgeport, Juan Amador