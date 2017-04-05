Soccer: Bulls roll into third round

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Soccer, Soccer

The Bridgeport Bulls’ loss in the area round last year still lingered in their minds Friday as they took the field.

Over the second half, the Bulls made it a distant memory.

After holding a 3-2 lead at halftime, the Bridgeport Bulls peppered the goal for four goals in the second half in a 7-3 victory over Borger to claim the program’s first area title.

“It felt way better as we shook the other team’s hands, and we saw some tears in their eyes,” said Miguel Olmos. “That was us last year. We didn’t want that again.”

Juan Amador led the barrage with four goals, including a pair within a minute in the second half.

“It was my first time [to score four goals],” Amador said. “I was just trying to do my best and keep the team up.

“In the second half, we worked well as a team and talked to each other.”

Amador is tied for the team lead with 13 goals after the effort with Efrain DeLuna, who also had two goals Friday. Giovanni Martinez put in the Bulls’ other goal.

Like in the bi-district game, Bridgeport slammed the door shut with a dominating 15-minute stretch in the second half. The Bulls overcame a few defensive mistakes with their offense.

“It was a similar game as the week before,” said Bridgeport coach Ben Parks. “We had four goals in the second half in 15 minutes. It was a great second-half performance.”

With the victory, the Bulls earned a region quarterfinal matchup Tuesday with District 3-4A rival Burkburnett. It was to be the team’s fourth meeting of the season. Bridgeport was 2-0-1 against the Bulldogs.

“This is the second team we’ve faced for a fourth time,” Parks said. “The third game with Burk was an all-out fight. Players know each other so well.”

With a win, Bridgeport would advance to the 4A Region I tournament and face Anna or Life Oak Cliff in the semfinal Friday.