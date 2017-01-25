Soccer: Bulls kick aside Bullfrogs

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Miguel Olmos picked his line and never wavered from it, booting home a penalty kick in the 57th minute to close out the scoring in the Bridgeport Bulls’ 3-0 win over Lake Worth Monday.

“It was a beautiful experience,” said Olmos. “My last penalty kick against Decatur, I went the same way.”

Olmos’ penalty kick capped a dominant effort in the midfield for him and Eric Aguilar. Behind the duo, the Bulls controlled possession and rarely allowed a Lake Worth run across midfield. Lake Worth managed only one shot.

“Eric and I have always had a good chemistry,” Olmos said.

Bridgeport coach Ben Parks said the two continue to impress with their ability to control the action.

“Eric and Miguel have a near telepathic connection,” he said. “That’s been a big point of emphasis for us to control those areas of the field.”

Efrain DeLuna put the Bulls up 1-0 with a goal in the 10th minute on an assist by Milton Iniguez.

Iniguez added a goal in the 25th minute, booting home a loose ball in front of the net.

Bridgeport outshot Lake Worth 12-1.

The three goals made it 19 for the Bulls in the past three games. The Bulls improved to 7-3-1 and will carry a three-game winning streak into Friday’s game at Diamond Hill-Jarvis.

“We’ve been on a good little run,” Parks said. “We have district in a week and that’s what matters.”